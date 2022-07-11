HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Game Commission again is seeking input from the public in surveying wild turkeys this summer. The survey opens July 1 and runs through Aug. 31.
Participation is important for turkey population management. Survey data allow the agency to determine total wild turkey productivity and compare long-term reproductive success within Pennsylvania and across states, as this is a standard methodology used across the country. Data also are used in the turkey population model to track population trends.
Turkey sightings can be reported through the Game Commission’s website https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey.