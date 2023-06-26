PENFIELD –The Interpretive Program schedule at Parker Dam State Park has been announced for the weekend of July 7.
July 7
Hoo’s there? Owls of Penn’s Woods, 8:15 p.m. — Campground Amphitheater
There are a variety of owls that call Pennsylvania home.
Do you know who’s there when you hear their vocalizations? Come out to see and hear some of the owls that call Penn’s Woods and Parker Dam home.
July 8
Hike Souder’s Trail, 9 a.m. — meet at park office bench
Join us for this guided hike along Souder’s Trail. We will be stopping by Laurel Run Creek to look for aquatic insects along the way. < 1 mile
———
Beginner Fly Casting and Rod Setup, 4:30 p.m. — EE Classroom
Going over the basic terminology of rod parts and line setups.
Basic casting/ fundamentals of fly casting. Limited to nine participants. Rods will be provided.
———
Moth Watch, 8:30 p.m. — Campground Amphitheater
With national moth week right around the corner do you feel prepared to join the ranks of “Moth-ers”. Come out and learn about national moth week, our moths, and how to attract them. Appropriate for all ages.
July 9
Tea & Talk, 7 p.m. — beach house steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. We also hope to talk with the Friends of Parker Dam State Park (Friends Group) about what they have accomplished for the park, and what they hope to accomplish in the coming year.
Other topics of conversation also welcome, as always.