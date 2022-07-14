PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its environmental education programs for June 24-26.
Wednesday, July 27
Archery Basics, 10 a.m. –Environmental Education Classroom
Have fun learning how to shoot a bow and arrow. Safety will be stressed, along with proper form for effective shooting. We will also learn the basics of shooting training crossbows as well. Ages 8 and up.
Friday, July 29
The 1,000 Yard Model, 8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater
The Styrofoam solar system models of our youth have done a great disservice – and generations of people have come to believe that all our planets, not to mention the sun, can be portrayed with Styrofoam balls. Learn how to create an accurate scale-model solar system model.
Saturday, July 30
Introduction to the CCC, 10 a.m. – CCC Museum
The Civilian Conservation Corps helped build Parker Dam State Park. However, many people do not know the story of the CCC and how much they shaped the way we recreate in parks today. If you know a lot, just a little, or nothing at all about the CCC, you’ll likely leave with some new CCC knowledge.
Owls at the Beach, 1 p.m. – Beach House
Owls have tremendous adaptations for being efficient predators of the night. Come learn more about these many adaptations and how to identify the more common owls you might see (or hear) while visiting the park.
The Earth as a Peppercorn, 3 p.m. – near the Beach House
Learn how big the sun is compared to the earth and other nearby planets, and how they are arranged at this moment in time. And, how this model might help you find the planets in the night sky.
Fabulous Frogs, 8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater
This video shows frogs of the world and all their adaptations for survival. Short talk on our Pennsylvania frogs as well.