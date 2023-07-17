PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its Interpretive Program Schedule for the beginning of August.
Aug. 4
Canines of PA, 8:15 p.m. at Campground Amphitheater
Come out and learn about the wild and native relatives to our beloved companions that are found in Pennsylvania and Parker Dam. Get an up close look at their furs, skulls, and some taxidermy specimens.
Aug. 5
Laurel Run & CCC Trail Hike, 9 a.m., meet at CCC Museum
Enjoy this guided hike down Laurel Run Trail, and then back on the CCC Trail. Roughly two miles. Bring water and wear comfortable shoes.
Pan Fish on The Fly, 3:30 p.m. at Mud Run side of the lake
Come out and learn what it takes to be a SMART angler and to catch the pan fish in Parker Lake on fly tackle.
Fly rods and flies will be provided by the park. If participants need to use the park’s equipment please register ahead of time at the park office (814)765-0630.
Participants with their own rods do not need to register.
We are limited to 9 registered participants. Participants should have some prior experience but it’s not necessary.
For ages 10-16. Participants must have an adult accompany them.
Matchless Fire, 7:30 p.m. at Campground Amphitheater
Come learn the basics of fire building without matches.
Take a walk with us to find some natural materials to help in our quest of matchless fire.
Fire by friction, flint and steel, and more will be demonstrated. Then try your hand at sparking a fire yourself.
Aug. 6
Tea & Talk, 7 p.m. at Beach House Steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park.
Come prepared with a topic or three. Tea host: Jeremiah Irvin.