Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.