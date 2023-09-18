HARRISBURG — Protecting Pennsylvania’s deer and elk from Chronic Wasting Disease remains a priority, now as ever. That hasn’t changed.
But the rules for hunters who harvest those or any other cervids outside of Pennsylvania or within parts of it have.
Previously, hunters were prohibited from bringing “high-risk” carcass parts from such animals taken in other states back to Pennsylvania.
Hunters were likewise prohibited from moving those parts from any of the state’s Disease Management Areas or the Established Area to anywhere else in Pennsylvania.
High-risk parts include the head (including brain, tonsils, eyes, and any lymph nodes); spinal cord/backbone; spleen; skull plate with attached antlers, if visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; cape, if visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; upper canine teeth, if root structure or other soft tissue is present; any object or article containing visible brain or spinal cord tissue; unfinished taxidermy mounts; and brain-tanned hides.
Those protections were meant to limit the human-assisted spread of CWD, a contagious, always-fatal brain disease affecting members of the deer family, first detected in Pennsylvania in 2012.
But they posed challenges, too. A hunter who harvested a deer within a DMA or the EA but lived elsewhere, for example, likely had to make a return trip to pick up their meat or mount.
Now, to continue battling CWD’s spread while also making things easier on hunters, the Game Commission is allowing hunters who harvest a deer, elk or other cervid outside of Pennsylvania to take it directly to any Game Commission-approved processor or taxidermist anywhere in the state.
Hunters who take a deer within any of Pennsylvania’s DMAs or its EA can do the same.
The list of cooperators is available at www.pgc.pa.gov/cwd.