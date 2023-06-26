FRENCHVILLE — Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association held it annual Youth Field Day at the club grounds on June 17. Registration was held from 8 to 9 a.m.
Youth field day is open to all youth age 0 to 17.
The state Game Commission started the day’s activities at 9 a.m. with a presentation on black bears. They brought two bears that were trapped for the event.
Bear Horse Logging of Clearfield County discussed low impact logging and the use of horses in the logging industry.
Quehanna Outfitters discussed the use of horses from Bear Hill Horse Logging during the state elk season each year.
The state Fish & Boat Commission gave a presentation on snakes and fish along with reptiles and amphibians.
Other activities included a blue bird box building workshop and .22 shooting. Lunch was provided to everyone in attendance and prizes were given to every boy or girl who participated.
