BRADFORD — The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative 2021 Deer Check Station will be in Marshburg along SR 59 again this year. The check station will be 0.4 miles east of last year’s location at Timberdoodle Flats.
The new location will be easily visible along SR 59 located at a large pull off and parking lot for a local trucking company. Wooden signs on sawhorses will be place along SR 59 and at Timberdoodle Flats to direct hunters to the new location. The state Department of Transportation will also have a sign there to locate the check station.
The KQDC deer check station will be open for service on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Saturday on the dates of Nov. 27, 28, and 29, and Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all four days.
All deer will be weighed, measured, and aged for free for hunters. Hunters will receive a fluorescent orange KQDC hat for bringing their deer to the check station. Each hunter bringing in a deer for checking will also receive a ticket on a cash raffle. Hunters bringing in antlerless deer will be eligible for a $500 raffle. Hunters bringing in an antlered deer will be eligible for a $250 raffle.
The KQDC is managed for Quality Deer and a Quality Forest Ecosystem to provide a Quality Hunting experience. Other goals are to provide quality forests for landowners to manage for timber products, local employment, numerous outdoor recreation activities, and quality habitat for all wildlife.
The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative is an on-going demonstration, begun in 2000, of how hunting can be used to meet the goals of multiple publics for managing deer. A partnership of forest landowners, forest managers, biologists, hunters, and local businesses developed the program which relies on hunters to manage deer density on a representative forested area. The program is conducted on a 74,000-acre forested demonstration area in northwestern Pennsylvania.