Game warden provides lessons in technology, law enforcement for PSU DuBois Wildlife Tech students

DuBOIS — Students enrolled in the Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology program recently got an inside look at what it could be like working in one of their possible future career paths. Graduates of the program are qualified to work in fields of wildlife conservation, environmental conservation, wildlife protection and management, game law enforcement, and more.
Pennsylvania State Game Warden Thomas Henry, also an alumnus of the Wildlife Technology program, visited campus recently. He spoke about the technology used in modern-day enforcement of state game laws, and led students on a simulated crime scene investigation.
“Technology really works. There is so much of it available in 2022, and we need to use it,” Henry told the students in the WLT 211 class, a portion of the curriculum that focuses on the use of Global Information Systems and Global Positioning Systems in wildlife management. He continued, “It’s amazing what technology can do for us today. For example, if I’m out and spot a game violation of any kind, I can program my GPS coordinates right into my watch. Later in the investigation, I can easily return to that exact spot.”
Penn State DuBois Lecturer in Forestry Michael Eckley said he invited Henry to hold this exercise for students because it demonstrates how skills they’ve started to learn about in class can apply to real-life situations in game law enforcement. Eckley said, “Something like this really helps to drive home the reality of how the things they learn in the classroom apply to the real world. It also helps to raise enthusiasm for the kind of work they’ll do when they graduate by seeing just how these methods are applicable.”
To kick off the simulated crime investigation, students listened to a recording created to sound like an anonymous tip from someone who had witnessed the illegal killing of a deer. From the recording, students were asked to gather any information that would be relevant to the investigation.
The caller explained that they had seen a person shoot a deer in a field, from or near a vehicle that was stopped on a residential roadway. Many students were able to take from the message an address near the crime scene, the license number and vehicle description, the fact that a spotlight was used in the crime, indicating it happened at night, and more. This gave them the basis to launch their investigation.
Using a global mapping system, students located the address given in the message, and identified an adjacent field, which gave them a place to start. Henry had prepared the scene by placing a deer that had been killed in a vehicle collision in the field, creating a scenario in which the offender had fled before taking possession of the animal. He also left shell casings near the roadway, and footprints in the snow, to replicate a real poaching scene. He then instructed students in mapping the coordinates where the poached deer was found, which would be recorded in files related to the investigation. Henry explained that during a real investigation, game wardens would also go door-to-door, conducting interviews with residents who may have witnessed the incident.
Henry went on to explain that more hi-tech investigative methods come into play after the deer in question is fully examined. DNA samples are taken from the animal, which could later be matched to blood on a suspected poacher’s clothes or boots. In reverse, if an animal is taken from the scene, DNA taken from a poacher’s clothes can be matched to meat in an individual’s freezer should investigators collect enough evidence to warrant a home search.
Henry also taught students that GPS and mapping programs can be used to easily calculate distance. In this scenario, GPS makes quick work of determining the distance to multiple homes near the crime scene and the precise location the poacher fired from, as determined by the location of the discarded shell casings.