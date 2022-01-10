Weather Alert

...SNOW SQUALL... HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 926 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Overton to Brockway and moving southeast at 25 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR... Lincoln Falls around 935 PM EST. Rockton around 1000 PM EST. S.B. Elliot State Park around 1005 PM EST. Curwensville, Ricketts Glen State Park and Jamison City around 1015 PM EST. * For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Milesburg exits, specifically from mile markers 97 to 151. This includes Interstate 180 from mile markers 14 to 29. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. && TIME...MOT...LOC 0226Z 327DEG 20KT 4161 7659 4123 7880