PHILIPSBURG — To help build environmental stewardship by connecting families with community green spaces, the Friends of Black Moshannon State Park announced it is the recipient of a $5,000 Healing the Planet grant from The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.
The funds are being used to purchase kayaks, paddles and ice skates. The equipment will be made available to the public via educational programs offered by the two park environmental educators.
Park Manager Rachel Eckman stated, “The $5,000 grant funding will help the park tremendously in our education efforts. Program participants range from pre-K-aged children to retired adults, families from across the state, other states and with a variety of economic backgrounds.”
Announced on Earth Day earlier this year, more than $500,000 in funding was awarded by The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful in support of 42 projects that aim to build environmental stewardship by connecting people and families to community green spaces, support environmental restoration efforts and build community gardens.
Funding for the grants was provided by customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores who agreed to round up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar from March through May.
The Friends of Black Moshannon State Park has been a chapter of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation for over 15 years. The “Friends” group raises money for a variety of park projects along with providing funding for environmental education programs. The Friends also help stage annual summer and winter festivals.