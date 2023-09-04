PENFIELD — The Interpretive Program Schedule at Parker Dam State Park has been announced for this weekend.
Sept. 8
The Rut, 8 p.m. at Campground Amphitheater
Elk rut will soon be into full swing but, what does that mean? Come out and learn what the PA elk rut is all about and how to be safe while enjoying it.
Sept. 9
Wildlife Telemetry 101, 4 p.m. at Office Classroom
Have you ever seen a bear or an elk wear what seemed like a necklace and wondered what it was? It’s not a fashion accessory but an important tool for wildlife conservation. Come learn what wildlife telemetry is, what it’s used for, and get a chance to track a collar.
On the Wings of the Monarch, 8 p.m.at Campground Amphitheater
Join us as we prepare for the peak of monarch migration in our area. The documentary On the Wings of the Monarch follows the fascinating life cycle of the Monarch butterfly as it prepares for their incredible migration. This documentary lasts roughly 45 minutes.
Sept. 10
Pollinator Watch, 4 p.m. at Pollinator Garden in front of Park Office
Join us as we take a walk around our pollinator gardens to explore what pollinator plants we have and what pollinators are using them.