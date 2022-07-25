HARRISBURG — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources this week will outline a draft internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands to the Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council for public comment.

An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists the rider when they are pedaling.“The purpose of the policy is to provide guidance for the use of e-bikes on state parks and forests,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “On the lands it manages, DCNR will allow e-bikes on trails already open to traditional bicycle usage as long as users follow some guidelines.”

