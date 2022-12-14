HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests.
An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists the rider when they are pedaling.
“DCNR received more than 640 comments from the public on the draft policy,” Dunn said. “Based on the review of the comments we have made some minor adjustments and will now move forward allowing e-bikes on trails already open to traditional bicycle usage on the lands managed by the department, as long as users follow some guidelines.”
Dunn noted the guidelines that are consistent with the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code are that e-bikes:
- Weigh no more than 100 pounds;
- Do not exceed 20 miles-per-hour using the motor;
- Have motors that do not exceed 750 watts; and
- Have fully functional, operable pedals.
Public comments are summarized and addressed in an e-bike comment response document.
Related to concerns about the speed of e-bikes the language was changed to note that all operators shall always adhere to safe speeds and advised speed limits along trails, and e-bike operators should never use the electric assistance to exceed 20 miles per hour while using the electric motor. All users should travel at safe speeds.
“We ask all riders – traditional and e-bikes — to practice trail etiquette and ride safely, including adhering to safe speeds,” Dunn said.
E-bikes make Pennsylvania state parks and forests accessible to more people, such as older individuals and those with physical limitations or medical conditions.