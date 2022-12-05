Entry forms will be accepted until noon Friday, Dec. 9 for the 2022 Holiday Cookie Contest, sponsored by The Progress.
The contest will be held Monday, Dec. 12. Bakers from across Progressland are encouraged to enter their best holiday cookies, whether they are rolled, dropped, molded, pressed, cut-out, sliced and baked or bars, into the competition.
A panel of judges will select winning cookie entries with the top three earning cash prizes. First prize is $100; second, $50; and third, $25. The winning recipes will also be featured on The Progress’ Food Page.
Contest participants should prepare their cookie recipe and bring one dozen cookies on a disposable plate or container to The Progress’ newsroom on Monday, Dec. 12, between 8:30 a.m. and noon.
The recipe should accompany the cookies. It must be typed or neatly written on an 8 ½-by-11-inch sheet of white paper and submitted along with entrant’s name, address and daytime telephone number at the top of the recipe page. Only one entry per person will be accepted.
The Progress’ employees or their immediate family members are not eligible to participate. All of the judge’s decisions are final.
To enter the contest, bakers must register by filling out the form, published in the Nov. 22 edition, and submitting it to The Progress at P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or bring the completed entry form into the office at 236 E. Market St., Clearfield.