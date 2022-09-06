Jessica Engle is Clearfield County’s Penn State Extension’s newest nutrition education advisor.
Engle said she is excited to begin working throughout Clearfield and Jefferson counties helping eligible families stretch their food dollars by cooking healthy meals. She will be promoting the program Nutrition Links.
Nutrition Links is a free nutrition education program for those eligible for public assistance to help them develop skills and knowledge needed to achieve a healthy diet on a limited budget.
“I’ve always wanted a job that would be helpful to the community, and I believe this program will really make a difference in people’s lives,” Engle stated.
She said the curriculum is based on a movement known as Eat Smart, Move More. The program has nine, fun and interactive lessons designed to help participants achieve a healthy lifestyle while working within a limited budget.
“This is a free, income-based program for parents or caregivers of children younger than age 20 who qualify for free or reduced school lunch or the state’s supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children,” Engle said. “Lessons use the topics portion sizes, moving more, smart beverage choices, meal planning, shopping on a budget, adding fruits and vegetables, and preparing food safely. Each lesson includes a cooking demonstration, promotes physical activity and playing games while learning about nutrition. We use easy-to-prepare recipes geared to food pantry staples that can help people figure out what to do with items they may be unfamiliar with.”
Once clients successfully complete all the lessons, they will receive a certificate, a cookbook, a grocery bag and cooking tools they can use to help them with their goals.
Engle said she has first-hand experience about the lessons the program teaches and believes the knowledge gained during the program will help county residents. “I recently had to make some changes in my diet and began exercising for the first time in my life. I was amazed at how the small changes led to bigger ones and how much better I feel,” she explained.
Engle will be recruiting agencies for permission to host lessons for their clients at their headquarters. “These include local libraries, churches and other public places,” Engle said.
Engle said she hopes to reach as many eligible Clearfield and Jefferson counties residents as possible.
“There hasn’t been someone in this position for a few years, so I’m hoping to really get the word out and get folks signed up,” she said. “I’ll be scheduling the first series of lessons in early September. We also offer classes for kids, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with Penn State Extension’s Master Gardener and 4H Educator to reach a lot of kids. I also hope to work with the county’s food pantries and the anti-hunger programs.”
Engle said she grew up in Clearfield. She moved away but returned about six years ago with her husband and two daughters.
“Family is very important to me. That is the reason I wanted my kids to grow up in Clearfield where many of my family members live. My girls love it here. We also have lots of family in the Detroit Metro Area and try to visit often,” she said.