JESSICA ENGLE
Penn State Extension Nutrition Education Advisor Jessica Engle stands next to a display of items her clients will receive when they complete the “Eat Less, Move More” program that will help them achieve a nutritious diet on a limited budget.

 Dianne Byers

Jessica Engle is Clearfield County’s Penn State Extension’s newest nutrition education advisor.

Engle said she is excited to begin working throughout Clearfield and Jefferson counties helping eligible families stretch their food dollars by cooking healthy meals. She will be promoting the program Nutrition Links.

