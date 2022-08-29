Will you indulge me and permit me to share another peach dessert recipe? Summer is nearly over and soon those wonderful peaches, especially those grown in Pennsylvania, will be a distant memory. Now I know many of you preserve peaches to enjoy during the fall and winter months, but to me they are not quite the same as a fresh peach — delicious, yes, and it’s wonderful to have them during the cold-weather months, but I believe there is something just a little bit different in the texture and taste.
The recipe for peach buckle that I am sharing today doesn’t look like much in the pan but please don’t let that stop you. What it lacks in beauty it makes up for in taste. Yummy tender, sweet-tart peaches are topped off with the most delicious light moist cake made with brown sugar and buttermilk.
According to information I found online, this dessert is called a buckle because the fruit in the cake causes the top to indent or buckle when it cooks.
This old-fashioned dessert is so simple to prepare. Getting the peaches peeled and sliced is the most difficult part. The topping goes together very quickly.
You can make this dessert in a cast-iron skillet or in a casserole dish. The directions I received called for it to be made in a cast-iron skillet, but I don’t have one so I found a casserole dish to be an acceptable substitute.
You can eat this dessert warm or cold, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream, a dollop of whipped cream or plain — whatever you prefer.
4 peaches, peeled and thinly sliced (approximately one pound)
1 tablespoon granulated sugar (You can add another tablespoon of sugar if your peaches are particularly tart)
2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Add the butter to the skillet or the casserole dish and place it in the oven while it heats. Place the sliced peaches in a bowl and sprinkle with sugar. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and brown sugar. Use the whisk to break up any large lumps of brown sugar. Whisk together the egg, buttermilk and extracts. Add the mixture and the melted butter to the dry ingredients. Whisk until the mixture is just combined and moistened. Don’t overbeat or the cake topping will be tough. Pour the batter into the skillet or casserole dish. Spoon the peach slices and juice evenly over the top of the batter.
Bake for approximately 50 minutes or until the topping is golden.