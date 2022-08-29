PEACH BUCKLE
 Dianne Byers

Will you indulge me and permit me to share another peach dessert recipe? Summer is nearly over and soon those wonderful peaches, especially those grown in Pennsylvania, will be a distant memory. Now I know many of you preserve peaches to enjoy during the fall and winter months, but to me they are not quite the same as a fresh peach — delicious, yes, and it’s wonderful to have them during the cold-weather months, but I believe there is something just a little bit different in the texture and taste.

The recipe for peach buckle that I am sharing today doesn’t look like much in the pan but please don’t let that stop you. What it lacks in beauty it makes up for in taste. Yummy tender, sweet-tart peaches are topped off with the most delicious light moist cake made with brown sugar and buttermilk.

