The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that RJ Corman Railroad plans to complete emergency repair work at the Market Street railroad crossing in Clearfield Borough tomorrow and Wednesday.
Repairs will begin at 9 a.m. today and continue until early afternoon.
The railroad crossing is located along Route 1004 (Market Street) near the intersection of Second Avenue and Weaver Street. Access to Weaver Street will be blocked at the intersection while the repairs take place.
Access to Second, Gulich and Turnpike avenues will remain open. PennDOT will issue an updated schedule for Wednesday once that information becomes available.