KERSEY — In its traditional fashion, the Elk County Fair will kick off this evening with a bang, offering rides, games, its opening ceremony, musical entertainment and a fireworks show.
The Elk County Fair will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Saturday, Aug. 12.
Today –Tuesday, Aug. 8 –is also Senior Citizen Night, where any adult age 65 and older can enter the fair for $5 each. The fair opens at 4 p.m., with rides by American Amusement Rentals opening at 5 p.m. The opening ceremony and Elk County Fair Queen crowning will take place on the George A. Swanson Stage at 6 p.m. Fireworks will follow musical entertainment, “Elvis” by Scott Allegretto, at 9:30 p.m.
ECF Board President Jeremy Dorsey said there are several new additions to the fair this year, including new food vendors.
“The carnival is the same size as last year, which we did add two rides last year. We are working on adding more for the next fair,” he said.
Dorsey said that this year, the ECF upgraded and renovated its office, and has had more paving for its mobility project done prior to fair week.
“Overall, the last few years have been great for upgrades, and hopefully the fair-goers will notice the work we’ve been doing,” he said.
Some noteworthy upgrades include the newly paved parking lot around Exhibit Hall No. 1, the metal roof on the Star Pavilion, as well as adding a concrete floor, LED lighting and new shelving. There is also now an interior walkway connecting both exhibit halls.
Fair organizers have also been working hard to bring some indoor vendors back, and spread the word about bringing items to the registration hall, which took place Sunday, Aug. 6. Those who enter pay a small fee, said Dorsey, but have a chance to win big.
New this year is “Spurred to Victory,” with shows at 5 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, as well as the return of the talent show on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 3 p.m., with registration taking place at 2:30 p.m.
Some returning favorites mentioned are:
- Stagecoach Outriders (Mounted Shooters) at the 4H Horse Ring at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9
- The Keystone Mini Rod Tractor Pulls on the Al Dietz Track at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10
- The Mud Bog on the Al Dietz Track at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11
- The Demolition Derby on the Al Dietz Track at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12
- The Rock ‘n Roll Pet Show and Charlie the Jester
- Contest judgings including Most Beautiful Baby, Cutest Pet, Best Dessert, several baking contests and more
- Musical entertainment by “Elvis” by Scott Allegretto, Midnight Revival, Night Train, Grace Notes Studio
Wednesday, Aug. 9 is also Family Night, with a $5 entry fee for everyone. On Thursday, Aug. 10, veterans enter the fair for free with proper ID. Regular admission for $10 includes all carnival rides, track events, entertainment and free parking.
The fair is also a great platform for local crafters and artists to display and sell their work, such as needlework, paintings, photography, flowers and more.
For a full listing of events, visit https://elkcountyfair.wordpress.com/fair-schedule-of-events/. Anyone with questions can also reach out to the ECF Facebook page –www.facebook.com/ElkCountyFair.