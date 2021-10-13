ELIAS J. GISEWHITE
Elias James Gisewhite, 36, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in Harrisburg.
He was born on Feb. 4, 1985 in Clearfield, a son of Russell Gisewhite Sr. and Jacqueline (Stone) Gisewhite.
Elias loved to fish and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was loved by his family and will be missed dearly.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Elias Richard Gisewhite and Noah Gisewhite; a daughter, Olivia Gisewhite; a brother, Russell Gisewhite Jr. and wife Michele; three sisters, Renee Smith and husband David, Jennifer Steele and husband Josh, and Alisha Gisewhite; and maternal grandmother, Marian Stone.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, James R. Stone; and paternal grandparents, Elias and Violet Gisewhite.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Saturday Oct. 16, 2021 at 7 p.m. Interment will be in the Congress Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 6-7 p.m.
