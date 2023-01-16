MADERA — A fire Sunday night displaced eight people, including a woman and her four children.
The fire occurred at 10:50 p.m. Sunday night at 1281 Banion Rd., Bigler Township, according to Madera Vol. Fire Co. Chief Dwayne DeLattre. The individuals living in the house ranged in age from one and a half to around 40.
There were no injuries reported. All pets, including two cats and dogs, got out safely, DeLattre reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, DeLattre said the cause is likely accidental in nature.
The structure did not fare well, and DeLattre said it would be difficult to give a cost of damage considering its state.
“(The home and contents) are pretty much a total loss,” he said.
Blankets and stuffed animals were handed out to the victims. Donations for Amanda Hubler and her four children are being accepted by Lelia Maines of Hyde by calling 814-205-7324. Hubler’s children are boys age 6, 14 and 16; and a girl, age 13.
The Red Cross is also assisting the victims.
Assisting Madera Vol. Fire Co. on scene were firefighters from Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills, Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co., Ramey Vol. Fire Co., Glen Hope Vol. Fire Co., Irvona Vol. Fire Co., Glendale Vol. Fire Co. of Coalport and Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co. of Sandy Ridge.