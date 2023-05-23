WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded over 650 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 76th spring commencement ceremonies on May 20.
The ceremony for graduate students receiving doctoral and master’s degrees was held at 10 a.m., while the ceremony for undergraduates receiving bachelor’s degrees was held at 3 p.m. Both ceremonies were held in the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center.
Local students receiving degress were:
- CLEARFIELD — Michelle Tibbens –Master of Science in Nursing
- CURWENSVILLE — Daniele Francisko –Doctor of Pharmacy
- OSCEOLA MILLS — Dustin Kechisen- Doctor of Pharmacy
Wilkes University is a private, independent, non-sectarian institution of higher education dedicated to academic and intellectual excellence through mentoring in the liberal arts, sciences and professional programs, founded in 1933.