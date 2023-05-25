ALLPORT — West Branch Area High School held its Senior Night of Excellence on Wednesday, May 24.
The following scholarships were awarded:
- Scholarship for Academic Excellence ($100 each) –Kaitlyn McGonigal, Hannah Betts, Hayley Wooster, Emily Parks, Kayleigh Smeal
- Crystal Berkley Top Senior ($100) –Kaitlyn McGonigal
- Crystal Berkley Inspiration Award ($100) –Kaylee Wills
- National Honor Society Scholarship ($250) –Hannah Betts
- Student Government Scholarship ($150 each) –Katilyn McGonigal, Emily Parks
- CNB Bank Top Calculus Student ($125) –Kaitlyn McGonigal
- M & T Bank Senior Business Award ($100) –Emily Parks
- Red Cross ($250) –Kaitlyn McGonigal
- Charles H. Rowland Award ($50) –Kayleigh Smeal
- Hunter Probst Memorial Award ($3,500) –Hannah Betts
- District VI 2023 Sportsmanship Awards (Dean Rossi Scholarship) ($200) –Kyle Kolesar, Emily Parks
- Butler Trucking Company Scholar-Athletes of the Year ($1,000) –Kyle Kolesar, Emily Parks
- Patricia & Leonard Coval Wrestling Scholarship ($500) –Logan Folmar
- Christopher Shimmel Scholarship ($200) –Logan Fulmer
- Loren & Mary Jones Viehdorfer Merit Scholarship ($500) –Hannah Betts
- Matthew Mark Sabol II Scholarship ($1,000) –Samuel Fry
- Harold Donald Whipple Memorial Scholarship (LOONS) ($1,000) –Kayleigh Smeal
- Philipsburg Elks Scholarships ($1,000 each) –Noah Heitsenrether, Kaitlyn McGonigal
- Keno Beezer Scholarship –Hannah Betts ($2,000); Emily Parks ($1,000); Kayleigh Smeal ($1,000)
- Sue Betts & Family Scholarship ($500 each) –Tayla Dorbolo, Kaitlyn McGonigal, Kayleigh Smeal
- WBEA Scholarships ($200 each) –Kamryn MacTavish, Tayla Dorbolo, Kaitlyn McGonigal
- WBESPA Scholarship ($200) –Samuel Guerra
- Mildred E. Carlson Scholarship ($1,000) –Kinzey Moriarty
- Mountain View Center Scholarship ($500) –Hannah Betts
- Eric Mosley Memorial Scholarship ($250) –Hayley Wooster
- GEO Group Scholarship –Tayla Dorbolo, Jadyn George, Megan Glace, Kamryn MacTavish, Kaitlyn McGonigal, Kinzey Moriarty, Emily Parks, Hayley Wooster
- William W. & Catherine S. Strange Memorial Scholarship ($100) –Tayla Dorbolo
- Robert G. Lutz Sr. & Jr. Memorial Scholarship ($500) –Kayleigh Smeal
- Vavreck Scholarship ($1,000/year for four years) –Hayley Wooster
- Nurtition Group Student-Employee Scholarship ($750) –Gabriel McCamley
Additional honors:
- CCCTC Most Improved Student –Zackery Thomas
- CCCTC Outstanding Student –Maya Havens, Archere Meek, Raven Myers, Chase Roussey
- Recognition of enlistment into the Air Force –Landen Pase
- Recognition of enlistment into the Army Reserves –Noah Heitzenrether
- Recognition of enlistment into the Navy –Samuel Guerra, Noah Ryder
- Art Award –Kaylee Wills
- U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award –Hannah Betts
- U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award –Kaitlyn McGonigal
- U.S. Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award –Kayleigh Smeal