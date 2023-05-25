ALLPORT — West Branch Area High School held its Senior Night of Excellence on Wednesday, May 24.

The following scholarships were awarded:

  • Scholarship for Academic Excellence ($100 each) –Kaitlyn McGonigal, Hannah Betts, Hayley Wooster, Emily Parks, Kayleigh Smeal
  • Crystal Berkley Top Senior ($100) –Kaitlyn McGonigal
  • Crystal Berkley Inspiration Award ($100) –Kaylee Wills
  • National Honor Society Scholarship ($250) –Hannah Betts
  • Student Government Scholarship ($150 each) –Katilyn McGonigal, Emily Parks
  • CNB Bank Top Calculus Student ($125) –Kaitlyn McGonigal
  • M & T Bank Senior Business Award ($100) –Emily Parks
  • Red Cross ($250) –Kaitlyn McGonigal
  • Charles H. Rowland Award ($50) –Kayleigh Smeal
  • Hunter Probst Memorial Award ($3,500) –Hannah Betts
  • District VI 2023 Sportsmanship Awards (Dean Rossi Scholarship) ($200) –Kyle Kolesar, Emily Parks
  • Butler Trucking Company Scholar-Athletes of the Year ($1,000) –Kyle Kolesar, Emily Parks
  • Patricia & Leonard Coval Wrestling Scholarship ($500) –Logan Folmar
  • Christopher Shimmel Scholarship ($200) –Logan Fulmer
  • Loren & Mary Jones Viehdorfer Merit Scholarship ($500) –Hannah Betts
  • Matthew Mark Sabol II Scholarship ($1,000) –Samuel Fry
  • Harold Donald Whipple Memorial Scholarship (LOONS) ($1,000) –Kayleigh Smeal
  • Philipsburg Elks Scholarships ($1,000 each) –Noah Heitsenrether, Kaitlyn McGonigal
  • Keno Beezer Scholarship –Hannah Betts ($2,000); Emily Parks ($1,000); Kayleigh Smeal ($1,000)
  • Sue Betts & Family Scholarship ($500 each) –Tayla Dorbolo, Kaitlyn McGonigal, Kayleigh Smeal
  • WBEA Scholarships ($200 each) –Kamryn MacTavish, Tayla Dorbolo, Kaitlyn McGonigal
  • WBESPA Scholarship ($200) –Samuel Guerra
  • Mildred E. Carlson Scholarship ($1,000) –Kinzey Moriarty
  • Mountain View Center Scholarship ($500) –Hannah Betts
  • Eric Mosley Memorial Scholarship ($250) –Hayley Wooster
  • GEO Group Scholarship –Tayla Dorbolo, Jadyn George, Megan Glace, Kamryn MacTavish, Kaitlyn McGonigal, Kinzey Moriarty, Emily Parks, Hayley Wooster
  • William W. & Catherine S. Strange Memorial Scholarship ($100) –Tayla Dorbolo
  • Robert G. Lutz Sr. & Jr. Memorial Scholarship ($500) –Kayleigh Smeal
  • Vavreck Scholarship ($1,000/year for four years) –Hayley Wooster
  • Nurtition Group Student-Employee Scholarship ($750) –Gabriel McCamley

Additional honors:

  • CCCTC Most Improved Student –Zackery Thomas
  • CCCTC Outstanding Student –Maya Havens, Archere Meek, Raven Myers, Chase Roussey
  • Recognition of enlistment into the Air Force –Landen Pase
  • Recognition of enlistment into the Army Reserves –Noah Heitzenrether
  • Recognition of enlistment into the Navy –Samuel Guerra, Noah Ryder
  • Art Award –Kaylee Wills
  • U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award –Hannah Betts
  • U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award –Kaitlyn McGonigal
  • U.S. Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award –Kayleigh Smeal

