ALLPORT — West Branch High School arts teachers are supplementing and enhancing their programs by bringing local visual and musical artists into the building.
Teachers Rachel Steffan and Lance Jones are striving to expose their students to the rich culture of art and music being created right here in rural Central PA. This work, and the people who make it, may be cloaked in the valleys and peaks of Appalachia, but they are here, nonetheless. That the arts are not exclusive to urban landscapes is a lesson Steffan and Jones hope to impart upon their students.
Steffan recently installed the work of local artist, Ben Saggese. Students, staff and parents attending winter concerts experienced the paintings in his first-ever exhibit at his alma mater.
Saggese is a 1970 West Branch alumnus who painted the iconic field house Warrior with David Folmer. He is a nationally and internationally recognized artist who has made a living with his art-making. Most of his paintings are inspired by the local landscape, people and culture.
Exhibiting his work at West Branch has been a meaningful experience, Saggese said.
“Now that I’m older, I wanted to share the great training I got, and the respect I have for my art teacher Jean Kizina, and the inspiration she gave me. I’m hoping to inspire other kids to pursue art.” Steffan’s Wood I classes had the honor of displaying some of their work in the art exhibit.
Jones, a middle/high school music teacher, has been collaborating with local musician Garrett Rowan to provide students with a new perspective. Rowan is based in Punxsutawney, though his training is very similar to what is available to students at West Branch.
Rowan worked with the high school guitar classes throughout the fall semester. He told the story of his journey as a small town musician, who has gone on to perform both locally and nationally. He encouraged the young guitarists to continue playing and learning beyond the classroom. In order to guide students in their music education, and provide tools for independent growth, Rowan shared resources and techniques.
Like Saggese, Rowan is pleased to bring his music education full circle, by becoming a mentor who inspires and teaches a new generation of artists, as others did for him. “From a young age, numerous musicians and mentors have invested in me,” he said. “They’ve helped me develop as a musician and as an individual. Now, it’s such a blessing to be able to interact with, invest in, and mentor other musicians!”
Steffan and Jones aim to continue exposing their students to the rich local arts scene of the area.