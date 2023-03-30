ALLPORT — West Branch Area School District recently brought in an organization dedicated to inclusion for two assemblies.
Mikayla’s Voice inclusion assemblies introduce valuable dialogue that should be continued in every classroom, and demonstrate children’s capacity for understanding, acceptance and compassion.
Originally designed for elementary schools at the request of a guidance counselor, Mikayla’s Voice Inclusion assemblies have evolved into presentations equally successful for children and adults of all ages.
Mikayla’s Voice began by sharing the book High Fives and a Big Heart, written and illustrated by Jeffrey’s third grade class, about having a friend with a disability to serve as a springboard for further discussion. Typically joined by a child or young adult with a disability, the organization welcomes questions about their personal experiences as well as Mikayla’s.
Mikayla’s Voice discusses many types of disabilities including, but not limited to, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, autism, blindness and deafness. Assemblies do not focus on any one disability, rather representatives help students recognize that some disabilities are not as obvious as others. Every child, with or without disabilities, wants to be included. All questions are welcomed and encouraged to ease any remaining apprehension and foster greater inclusion, kindness and friendship.
Two assemblies were held at West Branch Area School District. After the assemblies, 24 students of varying needs and ability levels were chosen to participate in an art project called Kaya’s Kaleidoscope.
Kaya’s Kaleidoscope is created when students complete their own individual canvases that work together in an interactive, puzzle-like design. Symbolic of school communities, every canvas is as essential to the mural as each student to their school.
There will be an unveiling ceremony of the completed artwork at the district on May 22. The artwork will be permanently displayed in the building.
Thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education –Bureau of Special Education, Mikayla’s Voice is delivering school assemblies and art projects across the commonwealth.