ADELPHI, Md. — More than 10,500 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Local students named to the list are:
- Joshua Carlson of DuBois
- Haley McGarry of Curwensville
University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members.