WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology presented student achievement awards to its Fall 2021 graduates.

A commencement ceremony was held Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.

The local award winners from the Progressland readership area, their hometowns and academic majors are:

Linda F. Clark, BS RN, Memorial Nursing Commencement Award, presented to a graduate who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, exceptional ability in practicum and commitment to lifelong learning: Caleigh Marie Guenot,

  • Karthaus
    • , nursing.
    • Alfred L. Hauser Sr. Memorial Award, presented to a graduate in the two-year automated manufacturing technology or four-year manufacturing engineering technology major who exemplifies the college’s philosophy of excellence: Matthew R. Dippold,
  • Saint Marys

    • , machine tool technology, automated manufacturing technology and manufacturing engineering technology.

