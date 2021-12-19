WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology presented student achievement awards to its Fall 2021 graduates.
A commencement ceremony was held Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
The local award winners from the Progressland readership area, their hometowns and academic majors are:
Linda F. Clark, BS RN, Memorial Nursing Commencement Award, presented to a graduate who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, exceptional ability in practicum and commitment to lifelong learning: Caleigh Marie Guenot,
- , nursing.
- Alfred L. Hauser Sr. Memorial Award, presented to a graduate in the two-year automated manufacturing technology or four-year manufacturing engineering technology major who exemplifies the college’s philosophy of excellence: Matthew R. Dippold,
, machine tool technology, automated manufacturing technology and manufacturing engineering technology.