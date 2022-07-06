TYRONE — As Tyrone’s Saint Matthew School concluded its 152nd year of offering a faith-based education to area youth, plans were already being made for the upcoming year.
The Tyrone-based parochial school serves students in the Moshannon Valley and Phililpburg areas.
“There are so many great things happening at our school,” said lead teacher Jennifer Casanave. “Our enrollment is up over 32%, we have added an additional full-time teacher, and we’ve expanded the educational options available to our students from preschool through grade six with several enrichment programs.”
Beginning as a one room building on Tenth Street and Lincoln Avenue that featured a pot-belly stove which the students stoked with coal and cow stables and pig sties as neighbors, the St. Matthew School tradition began in 1869. Over the past 153 years Saint Matthew School has grown to become a modern educational institution based in those traditional Christian and educational values.
In 1881 the Cameron Avenue property “on the hill” was purchased, and by 1886 a new brick four-room school featuring the bell tower topped with a glimmering cross was ready for occupancy. As part of the major renovation of the church and school in 2007, all classrooms were updated with the latest safety features and new technology enabling interactive Apple screens to coexist with the original slate chalk boards. Additional classrooms, a library, and bathroom spaces were added as well as all ADA requirements making the school accessible to everyone.
“The current St. Matthew School complex reflects its long standing commitment to providing a faith based educational opportunity to the families in our area,” added the Rev. Fr. Jozef Kovacik, pastor. “The historic brick exterior embodies the strength and stability an education enriched with the teachings of Jesus Christ provides for our children. The modern interior and embedded technology options allows each student to learn how to entwine his or her faith into the world of today. And space to run and play offers every child the chance to still be a kid and to fill the hill with the wonderful sounds of laughter. No child is denied the opportunity to attend St. Matthew and we have extensive tuition assistance options.”
Casanave discussed several upcoming expansions at the school.
“St. Matthew School continues to provide a faith-based education for our students, in alignment with Pennsylvania state standards. We know that science and technology programs are at the forefront of parent priorities for their child’s school. These programs are crucial to preparing our students for success in an ever-changing, increasingly global world and to prepare our students to become future leaders. To meet that goal St. Matthew School offers the premier FOSS program, America’s most awarded science program, built around firsthand exploration of phenomena and using classroom-proven theories and practices to engage all SMS students in hands-on learning. This priority has led to the creation of our new Science and Technology Lab at Saint Matthew School. In addition, all students have access to their own I-pads or a chrome book for computer classes and participation in power point creations and competitions.”
In addition to the new full-time teacher Roberta Woomer, who has a dual degree in special and elementary education, she will be serving in the classrooms as a reading and math support teacher.
Also, Steve Stoner, who is certified in elementary and special education along with a Master of education, has volunteered to work with students and families as an educational enrichment instructor coordinating specific academic, visual and performing arts, career, and life-skill enrichment options. Woomer and Stoner join a staff composed of fully certified classroom teachers as well as a librarian, music teacher, reading and mathematics specialists, and guidance.
“In our mission to provide spiritual development and academic excellence, our goal is to educate our students, in tandem with their parents, using the latest formats and platforms, while growing their faith and spiritual well-beings. With strong academics and Faith, it’s no wonder students of Saint Matthew are among the top achievers when entering junior high school,” Casanave concluded.
Information on St. Matthew School can be found on the School website at www.stmatthew-school.org, Facebook page St. Matthew School, or call (814) 684-3510.