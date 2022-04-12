Clearfield’s St. Francis Catholic School has been honored with the SupportMusic Merit Award from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. The SupportMusic Merit Award recognizes individual schools that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
“Music is important within our school because music empowers the soul for students to think creatively and helps to build a well-rounded education for all,” said Sr. Francis School Principal Anna Boughner. “Receiving this award for two years in a row is amazing for our school. This award will help to drive music education in our school to new heights in the future!”
To qualify for the award, St. Francis School answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“Music education here at St. Francis School is one of a kind. The students have the opportunity to participate not only in weekly general music classes but can also participate in band and choir starting in 4th grade. All students have access to a variety of instruments to perform on in the classroom such as guitars, ukuleles, Orff instruments, bucket drumming, and many other classroom instruments,” stated Jennifer Sproull, music teacher at St. Francis.
“The support that is received at St. Francis not only from our students, staff, and parents, but also from our parish and community is phenomenal. Anytime the need is there for an instrument for a student, masks for our band students during COVID—it is received graciously to benefit not only each and every student, but the entire music program.”