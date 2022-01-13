MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University has announced the following students from the Progress readership have been named to the Fall 2021 dean’s list and president’s list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list; those with a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.
Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Dean’s list:
- KARTHAUS — Jeremey Rising
- PHILIPSBURG — Cheyenne Fishel
- WOODLAND — Abby Peangatelli
President’s List:
- CURWENSVILLE — Cassandra Michaels
- FRENCHVILLE — Michael Sterner
- OSCEOLA MILLS — Timothy Komisar
- PHILIPSBURG — Amanda Smith
- SMITHMILL — Jacob Waslosky
SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution serving more than 160,000 learners worldwide. SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.