LORETTO — Nearly 850 Saint Francis University students have been named to the Fall 2021 Honors Lists: President’s or Dean’s.
To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (President’s) or 3.500 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
Local students named to the list include:
- COALPORT — Tyler Gobert
- HOUTZDALE — Sara Hamm
- IRVONA — Garrett Hutton, Sidney Rowles
- MORRISDALE — Mary Maguire
- PHILIPSBURG — Adeline McCafferty, Hailey Prestash, Jordyn Williamson
Saint Francis University is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States.