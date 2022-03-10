LORETTO — Nearly 850 Saint Francis University students were named to the Fall 2021 Honors Lists: President’s or Dean’s.
To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.0 (President’s) or 3.5 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
- COALPORT –Tyler Gobert, Dean’s list
- HOUTZDALE –Sara Hamm, Dean’s list
- IRVONA –Sidney Rowles, President’s list; Garrett Hutton, Dean’s list
- MORRISDALE –Mary Maguire, President’s list
- PHILIPSBURG –Adeline McCafferty, President’s list; Hailey Prestash, Dean’s list; Jordyn Williamson, Dean’s list
Saint Francis University is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States.