EDINBORO — Edinboro University is proud to recognize the Edinboro students who were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
The following local students earned Dean’s List honors:
- DUBOIS — Bryson Paulinellie, Christopher Uhl, Carley Semancik
- FALLENTIMBER — Brooke Lovell
- PENFIELD — Zachary Smith
- PHILIPSBURG — Makayla Ross
- HOUTZDALE — Jenna Bowman, Myah Enochs, Alexander Thompson
- GRAMPIAN — Ray Smith
- WEST DECATUR — Brendan Keegan
In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.
Nearly 1,000 students were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Edinboro University.