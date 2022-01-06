EDINBORO — Edinboro University is proud to recognize the Edinboro students who were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

The following local students earned Dean’s List honors:

  • DUBOIS — Bryson Paulinellie, Christopher Uhl, Carley Semancik
  • FALLENTIMBER — Brooke Lovell
  • PENFIELD — Zachary Smith
  • PHILIPSBURG — Makayla Ross
  • HOUTZDALE — Jenna Bowman, Myah Enochs, Alexander Thompson
  • GRAMPIAN — Ray Smith
  • WEST DECATUR — Brendan Keegan

In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.

Nearly 1,000 students were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Edinboro University.

