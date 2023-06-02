SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following students from your coverage area have made the dean’s list:
- ALLPORT — Mercedes Nearhood
- CLEARFIELD — Ian Billotte, Jeremiah Bloom, Lauren Coleman, David Graham, Taye Lynch, Aaron McCloskey, Amanda McCracken, Kyra Mollura, Tyler Olson, Crae Ruiz, Seth Visnofsky, Trevor Wain, Luke Winters
- COALPORT — Gage Wrigh
- CURWENSVILLE — Chasey Howell
- HOUTZDALE — Nikolai Hansel
- IRVONA — Karli Byerly
- MAHAFFEY — Zander Bennett
- MORRIDALE — Rachel Heitsenrether
- PHILIPSBURG — Matthew Farrell, Riley Kukla, Hannah Wildman
- SMITHMILL — Jaley Agans, Alyssa Anderson
- SMOKE RUN — Skylar Kephart
- WEST DECATUR — Austin Straw
- WOODLAND — Ally Hertlein, Madisyn Thompson.