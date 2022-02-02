LORETTO — Saint Francis University will host the 2022 Pennsylvania Statistics Poster Competition.
The competitions, held electronically, will offer cash prizes and certificates for first, second, third, and fourth place in each category. In addition, certificates are awarded for honorable mentions in each category. The winning posters from the Pennsylvania Competition are submitted to the National Statistics Poster Competition.
General Information
A statistics poster is a display containing graphs that summarize data, provide different points of view, and answer some questions (or questions) about the data.
All students in grades K-12 in Pennsylvania are eligible to participate. Entries will be judged in four-grade level categories: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12.
Posters must be submitted electronically by midnight on Friday, March 11. Judging will take place in March 2021.
Prizes
- First Place: $96
- Second Place: $72
- Third Place: $48
- Fourth Place: $24
Pennsylvania Statistics Poster Competition winners will also be submitted to the National Statistics Poster Competition, which the American Statistical Association coordinates.
For a complete list of the rules and guidelines and to register, visit francis.edu/PAStatPoster