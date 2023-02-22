HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Education recently announced that it has awarded more than $2.7 million in grant funding to 130 local education agencies across the Commonwealth to purchase new food service equipment for cafeterias.
Locally, the following education agencies received grants:
- Curwensville Area School District — $6,365 for an open display merchandiser
- Pentz Run Youth Services Inc. — $7,023 for a reach-in freezer
“In order for students to learn, grow, and thrive, they need access to healthy and nutritious meals—both in and out of the classroom,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “The Food Service Equipment grants enable schools to have high-functioning equipment and well-equipped cafeterias so that they may better serve hungry minds and bellies each and every day.”
Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grants are awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. Schools use the grants to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and dishwashers.
Healthy meals are an essential component to learning and growing. Every day, more than one million children and students receive nutritious meals through Federal School Nutrition Programs, which include the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Child and Adult Care Food Program, and Summer Food Service Program.