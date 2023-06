Clearfield Area High School Class of 72 awarded their first scholarship to Rylee Ogden, center. Pictured with Ogden are Mandy Hauptner and Brenda Kennedy of the CAHS Class of 72 scholarship committee. The scholarship fund was established following the 50th reunion of the Class of 72 and will be awarded annually. Anyone interested in donating to the Class of 72 Scholarship Fund or any of the scholarship funds listed in the article can visit the CCCF website at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org