Charles Records attended the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center during the 2019-20 school year in the Electrical Occupations program.
Records said he has been interested in the electrical field since he was ten years old and his original goal was, upon graduating from high school, to become a residential electrician. He knew he was not the type to sit in a classroom all day listening to a lecture, so he believed the CCCTC would give him the opportunity to learn hands-on.
After graduation, Records joined the United States Army and will retire in 2022. He is planning to attend the Builder Institute Training program in Killeen, Texas where he will continue his career in the electrical field.
Records is only one example of how CCCTC graduates use their education to strengthen the industry in their field of study.