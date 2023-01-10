PHILIPSBURG — Pre-registration for 2023-24 kindergarten classes is currently underway for students who will attend Philipsburg Osceola Area School District. Children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2023 may register for kindergarten.
Kindergarten Registration will take place in three steps:
Step 1: Pre-Registration
Parents will be able to pre-register starting Jan. 12. Call either Osceola Mills Elementary at 814-343-4105 or Philipsburg Elementary at 814-342-2870 if pre-registering by phone; or stop by the office at either building to pick up a pre-registration form. There will not be online pre-registration.
Pre-registration forms are asked to be turned in by Jan. 31.
Step 2: Registration Packet Completion
Registration packets will be sent out beginning Feb. 6 after pre-registration is complete.
Once registration packets are turned in to the building secretary, your in- school registration appointment will be scheduled for March.
Materials required:
- Completed registration forms
- Proof of age (birth certificate)
- Proof of residency (A document with your current address: Driver’s license, vehicle registration, DOT identification card, deed, rental lease, current utility bill, property tax bill, or credit card bill)
- Immunization record
- DTaP –4 required –1 after child’s 4th birthday
- MMR –2 required
- Hepatitis B –3 required
- Polio –4 required – 1 after child’s 4th birthday
- Varicella (Chicken Pox vaccine) -2 required
Step 3: In-school registration appointments
- March 13 and 14 — 1 to 7 p.m. –Philipsburg Elementary
- March 20 and 21 — 1 to 7 p.m. Osceola Mills Elementary