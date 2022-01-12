PHILIPSBURG — Pre-registration for 2022-23 kindergarten classes is currently underway for students who will attend Philipsburg Osceola Area School District. Children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2022 may register for kindergarten.
Registration will take place in three steps.
Step 1: Pre-registration
Parents will be able to pre-register starting Jan. 12 either online or by phone. Call either Osceola Mills Elementary at 814-343-4105 or Philipsburg Elementary at 814-342-2870 if pre-registering by phone.
Online pre-registration can be completed by going to www.pomounties.org. Find the Kindergarten Registration 2022-23 link at the top of the page, click on the Pre-Registration Form, complete the form and submit.
Step 2: Registration packet completion
Registration Packets will be available Feb. 1 after pre-registration is complete.
Once registration packets are turned in to the building secretary, your in- school registration appointment will be scheduled for March.
Materials Required:
- Completed registration forms
- Proof of age (Birth Certificate)
- Proof of residency (A document with your current address: Driver’s license, vehicle registration, DOT identification card, deed, rental lease, current utility bill, property tax bill, or credit card bill)
Immunization record
- DTaP –4 required –1 after child’s 4th birthday
- MMR –2 required
- Hepatitis B –3 required
- Polio –4 required (one after the child turns four)
- Varicella (Chicken Pox vaccine) -2 required
Step 3: In-school registration appointments (to be scheduled by the building secretary)
March 14 and 15, 1 to 7 p.m. at Osceola Mills Elementary
March 16 and 17, 1 to 7 p.m. at Philipsburg Elementary