Pennsylvania state employees will be able to earn an online degree from Pennsylvania Western University at a 20% discounted tuition rate under a new partnership with the commonwealth.
The 20% tuition discount will apply to more than 150 undergraduate and graduate programs offered by PennWest Global Online.
Interested commonwealth employees may apply beginning Monday, Nov. 7, for spring 2023 classes. More details will be forthcoming during the first week of November. State employees should check their departmental communications channels or visit online.pennwest.edu in early November to find out how to apply. Information also will be shared via PennWest University’s social media channels.
“I commend PennWest for partnering with the commonwealth to provide state workers the opportunity to take online courses at a discount,” said Gov. Tom Wolf.
“Our commonwealth has talented and dedicated state employees, and this partnership with PennWest will help to enhance their education and skills and build a stronger workforce for Pennsylvania.”
Formally established in July 2022 as the integration of California, Clarion and Edinboro universities, PennWest offers more access to courses, faculty and learning opportunities. It is the second-largest public university in western Pennsylvania.
“PennWest is committed to the needs of Pennsylvania’s adult learners, including state employees” said Erinn Lake, vice president for strategic enrollment and Global Online advancement.
“The agreement makes earning an advanced degree more attainable and affordable for our workforce.”
The PennWest Global Online campus offers programs in high-demand fields, with support services designed specifically for online students. It draws on the legacy of the California, Clarion and Edinboro in delivering high-quality online programs.
PennWest Global Online undergraduate and graduate degrees are regularly ranked among the best online programs in the nation.
“Programs like PennWest’s give students the flexibility and control to reskill and upskill, which is critical to building a stronger workforce that our economy needs.”
Increasing access to affordable public higher education is a priority for PennWest and for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.
“PennWest and the State System are expanding paths for students of all ages to earn an affordable degree or credential that opens doors of opportunity now and into the future,” said PASSHE Chancellor Daniel Greenstein.
For more information about PennWest, visit www.pennwest.edu.