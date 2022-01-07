DuBOIS — As Penn State DuBois prepares to launch the spring semester, two long-time campus staples are beginning a new chapter in 2022.
Husband and wife, Director of Finance and Business John Luchini and Continuing Education Program Coordinator Shelly Luchini, have both entered retirement together. With their combined years of service to Penn State DuBois totaling more than half a century, John Luchini retires with nearly 35 years, and Shelly Luchini retires with nearly 25 years at the campus.
“The opportunity to work in this field while making life-long friends on campus and across the state is what I’m most thankful for,” John Luchini said.
He began working at Penn State DuBois in 1987 as the financial officer, additionally taking on the role of director of Business Services within the first year. He holds the distinction of being the first in his position at a Penn State campus to direct both business and finance functions. Most recently he worked alongside architects and construction specialists on the design for the $17 million renovation of the former Multipurpose Building on campus.
“The way the campus looks, the facilities, nothing is the same as when I first came to campus. Things are always changing,” he said. “But I’m proud of the fact that even through tough challenges, we always seemed to go in the right direction.”
Shelly Luchini first came to Penn State DuBois in 1997, serving as an administrative assistant in the Student Affairs Office. She moved into the same position in the Admissions Office before transitioning to Continuing and Community Education where she assumed the role of education program coordinator. Here, she worked to establish and schedule courses available to members of industry and the general public.
She said, “The small part I played in workforce development helped our director to connect people with great training, and to connect people with industry.”
Interim Chancellor Ping Werner congratulated the Luchini’s saying, “On behalf of the campus faculty and staff, we thank you, John and Shelly, for your long and dedicated service to the University.”