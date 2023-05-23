DUBOIS — Penn State DuBois has announced the campus dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
In recognition of academic excellence, students who maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher are named to the dean’s list each semester.
Local Penn State DuBois dean’s list students for spring 2023 are:
- CLEARFIELD — Luke Ammerman, Christopher Blowers, Devin Carns, Christina Delaney, Jason Plubell, Lenny Swisher, Maynard Weidman
- CURWENSVILLE — Thad Butler
- GRAMPIAN – Erica Buck, Kevin Croyle, Jenna Kavelak, Abigail Pentz
- KYLERTOWN — Anthony Guglielmi, Zachary Tiracorda
- LUTHERSBURG — Emily Deitch
- MAHAFFEY — Jebediah Blackburn
- MORRISDALE — Owen Graham
- OLANTA — Nathan Bloom, Megan Durandetta
- PHILIPSBURG — Samantha Hardy, Morgan Mandell
- SNOW SHOE — Makena Baney, Tanisha Myers
- WEST DECATUR — Abigail McCracken, Brian Wallace