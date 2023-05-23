DUBOIS — Penn State DuBois has announced the campus dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.

In recognition of academic excellence, students who maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher are named to the dean’s list each semester.

Local Penn State DuBois dean’s list students for spring 2023 are:

  • CLEARFIELD — Luke Ammerman, Christopher Blowers, Devin Carns, Christina Delaney, Jason Plubell, Lenny Swisher, Maynard Weidman
  • CURWENSVILLE — Thad Butler
  • GRAMPIAN – Erica Buck, Kevin Croyle, Jenna Kavelak, Abigail Pentz
  • KYLERTOWN — Anthony Guglielmi, Zachary Tiracorda
  • LUTHERSBURG — Emily Deitch
  • MAHAFFEY — Jebediah Blackburn
  • MORRISDALE — Owen Graham
  • OLANTA — Nathan Bloom, Megan Durandetta
  • PHILIPSBURG — Samantha Hardy, Morgan Mandell
  • SNOW SHOE — Makena Baney, Tanisha Myers
  • WEST DECATUR — Abigail McCracken, Brian Wallace

