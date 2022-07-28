AGREEMENT SIGNING

Dr. Nick Neupauer, President of the college, signs the employment agreement with Heather Franci, chief nursing officer for Penn Highlands Healthcare

 Submitted

DUBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare on July 28 announced it will help to expand BC3 @ Brockway’s registered nursing program by sponsoring tuition for select students who sign an employment agreement, and by providing annual operating funds and additional clinical space for on-site instruction.

Penn Highlands Healthcare this fall will begin to fund tuition for up to 30 qualified students it refers each year to BC3 @ Brockway’s career program in Nursing, R.N., through a partnership intended to address a regional shortage in nursing.

