PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announces its Interpretive Program Schedule at for the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Aug. 30
Full Moon Paddle; 8:30 p.m. — Lake
There is something magical about watching the full moon rise over the lake. Bring your own boat or use one of the park’s kayaks—first come, first served—reserve at the park office (814)765-0630.
Sept. 1
Scoring Antlers What’s the Point?; 7:30 p.m. — EE Classroom
Who is Boone and Crockett? What do antler scores have to do with conservation? Come out and learn the importance and history behind why we measure or score an animal’s antlers. Then try your hand at scoring after a quick demonstration.
Sept. 2
Beginner’s Frisbee Golf Course; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Enjoy our temporary nine-hole Beginner’s Frisbee Golf Course. This is not a “Disc Golf” course, which uses smaller/heavier discs that are often difficult to throw, but an easier course for beginners. First tee is northeast of the park office.
Trapping: What’s the Catch? 4 p.m. — EE Classroom
Come out and learn why trapping is still a relevant and important conservation practice in Pennsylvania.
Trapping in Pennsylvania; 4:30 p.m. — EE Classroom
Have you ever wondered what traps are used in PA? Or have you ever wondered what to do if you come across traps while out recreating in the state? Learn what traps are legal and how they are used in the management of furbearers in Pa.
Beaver Watch; 7:15 p.m. — Small side of the lake
Join our park naturalist for a short hike to learn more about the ecology of natures engineers. We will investigate the dams, feed beds and lodges that our beavers call home. We will then watch an area that the beavers frequent to see if we can see them before dark.
Sept. 3
Woodhick Games; 1 p.m. — Above Cabin Road
Registration opens at noon, with the competition beginning at 1 p.m. All the usual events: log rolling, cross-cut sawing, and so on. Vie for the coveted Woodhick (or Woodchick) of the Year by having the lowest score (think golf).
Sept. 4
Coffee & Birds; 9:30 a.m. — Beach House
Bring your own cup to enjoy some bird-friendly coffee, and then take a guided walk looking for our local birds.