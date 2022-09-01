KUTZTOWN — Kutztown University announced that 306 students will be part of the university’s Honors Program in 2022-23, including Jessica Eason of Osceola Mills. Eason will enter Kutztown University in the fall as the newest member of the Golden Bear family. The fall semester began Monday, Aug. 29.
The Honors Program at Kutztown University provides high-achieving students with opportunities to engage in scholarship, leadership and service. The program, which is undergraduate in nature and open to full-time students, is comprised of a minimum of 21 credits in honors courses including a senior honors capstone project.