OSCEOLA MILLS — The All Veteran’s Memorial Association, VFW Post 5020, American Legion Gorman Peters Post 313, and the Osceola Memorial Honor Guard awarded $500 to $1,000 scholarships totaling $13,000 to local students entering or continuing higher education during 2022.
Scholarship recipients were:
- AVMA: Abigail Depto (IMO Frank Wawrynovic) and Paige Jarrett (IMO Martin Hollis)
- VFW Post 5020: Hailey Domanick, Vanessa Harper. Emily Kephart, Madison Kephart, Parker Matson, Hannah Minarchick, Matthew Shimmel, Kaleigh Taylor, and Heather Wayland.
- American Legion Post 313: Cheyenne Corrigan (IMO William Judd).
- Osceola Memorial Honor Guard: Ivy Reed.