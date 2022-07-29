WARREN – Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and Commonwealth University (Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield universities) signed a guaranteed transfer agreement in a ceremony held at NPRC’s Administrative Center in Warren on Thursday, July 28, at 2 p.m. An open house for current NPRC students and alumni eligible under this agreement was held post-signing to allow students the opportunity to learn more about Commonwealth University and the agreement made between the two institutions.

The agreement provides transferability of many NPRC credits to the integrated universities of Commonwealth University. It also includes guaranteed transfer opportunities for specific NPRC associate degrees directly into four CU bachelor’s degree programs with no loss of credit for qualifying students.

