HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced $179,181 in new funding for Slippery Rock University, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program, to support a student internship program at food and beverage manufacturing facilities in Allegheny, Butler, and Erie counties.
“This paid internship program will give students the invaluable hands-on experience and skills they need to be job-ready for careers in Pennsylvania’s food and beverage manufacturing industry,” said Wolf. “The program will also greatly benefit the participating manufacturers by developing a highly-skilled pool of potential hires to choose from after the interns graduate.”
The internship program will allow Slippery Rock University students to work in local food and/or beverage manufacturing facilities during summer semesters over the next two years. Interns will receive short-term work readiness training in manufacturing industry protocols, safety training and entry-level skills needed to obtain employment upon their graduation.
Interns will also be mentored in the development of higher-level skill sets needed in the manufacturing industry, such as providing sustainability consulting services that manufacturers’ clients demand, in order to reduce the client’s supply chain greenhouse gas emissions. These skills could include methods of assessing and optimizing manufacturing processes and reducing building energy, water, and waste, all of which will lower operating costs and make companies more competitive in their markets.
Area companies involved in the program include: 5 Generation Bakers in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County; Puppy Cake in Portersville, Butler County; and Shearer’s Foods in Waterford, Erie County.
Intern recruiting and interviews for the program are underway and run through May 15. Interns will begin their employment at selected facilities on June 1.