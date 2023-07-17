DuBOIS — Continuing and Community Education at Penn State DuBois is preparing to offer several courses this fall that will directly benefit those working in the region’s numerous manufacturing companies. The offerings include:
- Entry level CNC lathe training
- Die setter training
- OSHA 10-hour class for general industry
- Steam treatment process of powder metal parts
Each of the courses will be offered independently, with interested students having the opportunity to register for a single course or multiple courses.
Entry level CNC lathe training
In partnership with several of the region’s leading manufacturing companies, Penn State DuBois developed a 72-hour course for job seekers and existing employees who would like to learn the basics of computer numerical control lathe operating and programing skills. Dates for this training will take place from Aug. 21 through Oct. 19, with exact dates and times being set as the start date approaches. The registration fee for this training is $3,250 per student. Class size is limited to allow for more interaction between students and instructors.
Die setter training
Penn State DuBois also worked with several of the region’s leading manufacturing companies to develop a 74.5-hour course for both existing employees and job seekers who have the aptitude and skills needed to become a valuable die setter.
Parts of this training will take place at Penn State DuBois, while other parts will utilize equipment and learning spaces at St. Marys Area High School and the Community Education Council in St. Marys.
Dates for this training will take place from Aug. 28 through Nov. 16, with exact dates and times being set as the start date approaches. The registration fee for this training is $5,000 per student. Class size is limited to allow for more interaction between students and instructors.
OSHA 10-hour class for general industry
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends this 10-hour training for employees in many different industries to maintain a healthy and safe work environment.
This two-day course will take place on Sept. 18-19, running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days. The cost for this course is $295 per student.
Steam treatment process of powder metal parts
Penn State DuBois and the NCPA LaunchBox will collaborate again for a class on steam treatment process of powder metal parts. This one-day course is designed to offer a better understanding of the steam treatment process that is used in powder metallurgy to help increase surface hardness and seal surface porosity. The class will take place on Sept. 27 beginning at 9 a.m. in the DEF building on campus. The course will be taught using the Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF) standard 35. The class fee is $225 per student. Discounts are available for companies who register four or more employees for the course. For more information call 814-375-4836.