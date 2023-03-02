DUBOIS — Mount Aloysius College will host an open house at Penn Highlands Healthcare Dubois on Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. At the open house, prospective students can learn more about the associate’s degree programs in radiography and surgical technology that are offered in cooperation with Penn Highlands Dubois Medical Center. The entire program is completed on-site at the hospital.
The partnership between the Mount and PHH allows the opportunity for students to receive funding for their degree and also the guarantee of a job after graduation. The open house is the perfect opportunity to get more information about the programs and to learn more about careers available in medical imaging/radiography, and surgical technology.
“Our combined approach with Penn Highlands DuBois allows our students the unique opportunity to earn their degree from a high-quality institution while studying and learning in a hospital setting,” said Jacob Yale, Vice President for Enrollment Management at Mount Aloysius College. “The fast-paced clinical environment allows for hands-on learning in the rapidly evolving and changing fields of radiography and surgical technology.”
Faculty will be on-site to answer specific questions about the program. Participants will receive information about the affordability of an education at Mount Aloysius, and about the financial aid opportunities available to those interested in studying medical imaging and surgical technology at Penn Highlands Dubois Medical Center. More than 99 percent of Mount Aloysius College students receive some form of financial aid.
For more information or to register, visit mtaloy.edu/dubois.