Mount Aloysius College and Penn Highlands Healthcare partner on surgical tech program

CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College and Penn Highlands Healthcare, DuBois, announced a new opportunity to pursue a career in surgical technology, providing incoming students with up to $44,000 in educational funding, hiring incentives and guaranteed employment at any Penn Highlands Healthcare hospital. The two-year program will feature a mix of online and in-person classes at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Mount Aloysius College will offer a $14,000 scholarship to all incoming surgical technology students in the DuBois-based program. Students are also eligible for up to $15,000 in educational funding from Penn Highlands Healthcare while enrolled, and up to $15,000 in signing bonuses upon hiring at Penn Highlands Healthcare.
“Our mission is to meet the needs of our community with quality programs of education. Penn Highlands Healthcare has expressed the need for surgical technologists, and through this collaboration, we will provide students a stellar education at very little cost,” said John McKeegan, president of Mount Aloysius College.
Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed on Sept. 30, 2011, and is comprised of seven hospitals – Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Penn Highlands Tyrone that have served area communities for the past 100+ years. Its business continuum also includes home care agencies, long-term care facilities and residential senior living communities.
Dating back to 1853, Mount Aloysius College is a private, not-for-profit institution located in Cresson, PA. Mount Aloysius offers more than 70 majors and programs and has an 11:1 student/faculty ratio. The College offers 16 NCAA Division-III men’s and women’s athletic programs.
This initiative is available to students who are starting their surgical technologist education in fall 2022. For more details, please visit www.mtaloy.edu/phh or call 814-886-6383.